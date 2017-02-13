Save Big Now on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition Via Amazon.

Save Big Now on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition Via Amazon.

If you are still looking to get your hands on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, then your in luck.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is without a doubt one of the best FPS video games for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This thirteenth main installment in the Call of Duty franchise also has a special edition titled “Legacy Edition”, and it has now been put on sale at Amazon.

Amazon is planning on giving a big price cut (51% off) on Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition for the PlayStation 4 to undercut the competition.

If you’re not willing to pay 80 bucks for this game, now’s the right time to get for just $39 which it’s a steal deal for many who got it on launch!

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition includes Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered, a remastered version of Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare.