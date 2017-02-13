“They created her, but they cannot control her.” Watch the new trailer for Ghost in the Shell below!
See GHOST IN THE SHELL in theaters nationwide on March 31, 2017 in REALD 3D and IMAX 3D
Directed by: Rupert Sanders
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt & Juliette Binoche
Follow Director Rupert Sanders on Instagram for a behind the scenes look at the film
#GhostInTheShell
Instagram:@GhostInTheShell
Twitter: @GhostInShell
Facebook: /GhostInTheShellMovie
Tumblr: GhostInTheShell.tumblr.com