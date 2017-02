As we get ready for the release of Doctor Strange on Blu-ray February 28, 2017 and available on Digital HD from Amazon Video and iTunes on February 14, 2017, we have a few goodies from the film to share with you.

First, watch two deleted scenes that show some “darker” moments that were cut from the movie. Then, enjoy some epic concept art that show how the characters are developed.

Doctor Strange | Making Contact

Doctor Strange | Kaecilius Searches for Answers