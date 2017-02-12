Nintendo has announced a free Splatoon 2 demo.
The demo will be available as part of a “global testfire” event will be held next month, ahead of the game’s release.
There will be six chances in all to play the Splatoon 2 demo–here is a rundown of the timing:
March 24:
- 12-12:59pm PT
- 8-8:59pm PT
March 25:
- 4-4:59am PT
- 12-12:59pm PT
- 8-8:59pm PT
March 26:
- 4-4:59am PT
Available in the Splatoon 2 demo are four main weapons, as well as “remixed” versions of the Splat Roller and Splat Charger.
Splatoon 2 launches for the Switch this summer.
The game was announced at Nintendo’s January event; it supports Joy-Con controllers, the Pro Controller, and is compatible with both TV and handheld modes.
The Switch itself comes out on March 3.