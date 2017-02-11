John Wick: Chapter 2 (now showing in theaters) is getting some amazing reviews. We had a chance to ask director Chad Stahelski and fight choreographer JJ Perry how they approached the task of meeting the high expectation that the first film left and much more.

Check it out the interview below!

Plot:

Keanu Reeves returns in the sequel to the 2014 hit as legendary hitman John Wick who is forced to back out of retirement by a former associate plotting to seize control of a shadowy international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, John travels to Rome where he squares off against some of the world’s deadliest killers. Lionsgate’s “John Wick: Chapter 2” arriving in theaters on February 10, 2017.