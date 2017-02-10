News, news and more news from our beloved Star Wars galaxy for the week. Star Wars Celebration Orlando is beginning to take shape with a big announcement of the first wave of celebrities who will be in attendance signing autographs for the galactic weekend. If you’re anticipating the opening of the new themed Star Wars lands at Disney parks we have an update for you. Hasbro toys has some really cool news and products coming to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Star Wars. The Star Wars Show is back again this week with some really cool news for all of us Star Wars nerds. All we can say is get ready for an epic crossover with Luke Skywalker and Doctor Aphra! Speaking of comic books, we’ll close it out with a look at what will be on store shelves this week. There’s a lot to cover this week so let’s get started!

If you’re headed to Star Wars Celebration Orlando in April, things just got a whole lot more exciting for you. Tops Authentics has announced the first group of Star Wars celebrities who will be joining the huge celebration in April. Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso), Ian McDiarmid (Emporer Palpatine), and Jeremy Bulloch (Boba Fett) will be in attendance signing autographs and providing photo ops, for fans. If you would like to see the entire list of who’s been confirmed so far check the link right HERE. Now keep in mind folks, this is just the first wave of celebrities who have been announced. We are very confident more will be coming soon (Hint, hint). Stay tuned!

We reported earlier in the week about Disney CEO Bob Iger announcing 2019 as the year the new Star Wars themed lands will be coming to Disneyland Resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Florida. They will be the biggest themed lands coming to the parks in years and the attractions will be second to non. If you’ve always wanted to pilot the Millennium Falcon, here is your chance. It’s only two short years away so practice your piloting skills the best way you can. Star Wars themed lands will be here in 2019!

It’s pretty rare that I miss a Star Wars related press or merchandise release but hey it happens. So a big thank you to my good friend Julio Robles for directing my attention to Hasbro’s new Black Series toys for the 40th anniversary of the release of Star Wars. Hasbro will be releasing a Star Wars Monopoly along with a set of static Black Series figures to add to your collection. The item that is on my radar is the new Black Series Obi Wan Kenobi Force FX lightsaber. The saber is being described as a “a quality metal hilt, (with) built-in accelerometer, realistic light effects, and battle-clash sounds.” It’s not known when Hasbro’s new products will hit toy shelves however, two dates to keep in mind could possibly be May 25th, the date Star Wars first hit theaters or Force Friday which takes place sometime in September. We’ll keep you updated as soon as more information is released. All Hasbro toy images courtesy of InsideTheMagic.net

The Star Wars Show announced some really cool news about the new Marvel Comics Star Wars crossover comic book series coming soon. Luke Skywalker and Doctor Aphra are teaming up and it looks pretty epic. Take a look at the Star Wars Show below for all the info!

Comic book releases for the week of February 8th include Doctor Aphra

Writer: Kieron Gillen

Penciller: Kev Walker

Aphra’s father has led her straight into danger – of course. Her business on Yavin 4 concluded, Aphra journeys off…in search of one of the most powerful weapons imaginable!

That’s a wrap everyone, let us know what you think about anything we covered and we’ll see you next week!

