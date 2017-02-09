After playing Wolverine for over 15 years, Logan (In theaters March 3, 2017) is set to be Hugh Jackman’s final appearance as the character. But fans are not ready to let him go and that includes Deadpool creator and super-fan Rob Liefeld.

After an intensive interview with Splash Report Liefeld explains how he thinks it would be posable for not only for Jackman to reprise his role as The Wolverine but, maybe even be part of that Deadpool crossover film the fans really want.

Here’s how we can make it happen:

“Now, what we as fans need to do, is show up and make that the biggest damn Wolverine movie ever. We need to show up and have it be the highest grossing, most successful and really send Hugh a message, how much we love him, how much we love how much he poured his heart and soul into this chapter, into this version of Wolverine called Logan. Do I believe that like any band that intends to end the night with their encore that with the roar of the crowd, do I believe there’s a possibility that he could come from behind the curtain and go, “Okay I get it you guys won’t let me hang this up.”

But that’s not all, Liefeld also has a few plot ideas for the film when or if it happens. You can read what they are and much more by clicking HERE

What are your thoughts? Will Hugh Jackman deliver an encore performance and play the Wolverine once again?

Source: Splash Report