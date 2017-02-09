New Project Cars 2 Announcement Trailer, 2017 Release and More Details Here.

Bandai Namco has announced that Project Cars 2 will be out in late 2017.

That’s not exactly a release date, but it’s apparently enough information to justify a new trailer, which is packed with the kind of autosport action that people in that scene are apt to call sexy, despite it involving lethal hunks of metal.

“Our collective goal at Slightly Mad Studios is to create a simulation racing experience that rivals that of real-life,” Project Cars 2 game director Stephen Viljoen said.

“Realism and authenticity are central to our development mantra for Project Cars 2, hence we’re making sure we employ the best professional drivers, game developers, artists, and sound engineers to realize our vision for a game that takes players on the ultimate driver journey.”

This is the first real look we’ve had at Project Cars 2, which was revealed with a World of Mass Development crowdfunding campaign in the summer of 2015.

But the original, which came out in May of that year, made quite an impression.

If the sequel plays as good as it looks, it could very well be even better.

Key Features



The pinnacle of authenticity:

Over 170 licensed cars from the most iconic brands

Largest track roster of any console racing game ever

Full VR support

Revamped pad handling

The heat of competition:

All-new vehicle types & motorsport classes, plus old favorites (Rallycross, GT, and more)

Robust e-Sports functionalities and all-new online championships

The power of conditions:

Race on varying track surfaces including ice, tarmac or dirt tracks

LiveTrack 3.0: Dynamic road surface transitions affect vehicle performance, grip, and handling in real-time with bleeding-edge tire physics and surface deformities

Full 24-hour cycle faithfully recreates the atmospheric conditions and ambience of a specific time of year

You can check out the Newly released trailer below, Enjoy.