Article By David Moore.

To quote the line from Jurassic Park, “Hold into your butts!” John Wick: Chapter 2 is an instant adrenaline rush of action from the very start.

We are thrust back into the assassin underground following John as he is called back

into action. As intense as the movie going experience was, the exclusive John Wick VR experience was even MORE amazing! Once geared up, players are thrown right into the mix of assassins attempting to take you out, and you must hone your “gun-fu” skills and dispatch your enemies in John Wick double-tap fashion.

The following day I was given the opportunity to sit with the cast and crew in a

panel. The ensemble gave us the inside scoop into the process of capturing lighting

in a bottle for a second time.

Many of the fight sequences were choreographed on the fly and were wonderfully

executed by the stunt team and the actors. Keanu Reeves, Common and Ruby Rose were pushed to their physical limits while training for the film, and, given the spectacle captured on film, they know that the training was well worth it.

I was able to ask about the importance of extensive diversity that was present

within the film. Director, Chad Stahelski responded, “When you start painting your world you have to [first] start with not the visuals or the lighting or the set pieces, but with the characters. Cultural diversity was a big part of what we did, but as far as casting we just tried to find the best most iconic character actors.”

The junket experience was wonderful, and the film John Wick: Chapter 2 was

fantastic! This is a sequel that lives up to its predecessor and in some ways even

surpasses it.