Sony has released February’s lineup of free games for PlayStation Plus members, providing subscribers with six new games to play.
With the new cross-buy support feature, PS4 owners have a whopping five games in total to download now, including LittleBigPlanet 3 and Not a Hero. PS3 and Vita owners each get the standard two.
The full list of games follows below; you can hit the links to go directly to the PlayStation Store to download them. They’ll be free for Plus subscribers until Tuesday, March 7.