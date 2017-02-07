Disney CEO Bob Iger announced today that the highly anticipated “Star Wars” themed lands for the Disneyland resort in Anaheim and Walt Disney World in Orlando Florida will open in 2019. Disney’s official parks blog is quoted as saying the new themed lands will be “The largest-ever, single-themed land expansions at Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resorts.” One of the most exciting news about the new land will be the Millennium Falcon experience which will allow guests to pilot the famed ship that made the Kessel Run in less than twelve parsecs. Also of note, the themed Star Wars land will open the same year as the final Star Wars saga movie in 2019.

