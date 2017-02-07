Earlier today, DICE announced a new sales promotion for Battlefield 1. Everyone who buys the $50 Battlefield 1 premium pass will receive a free upgrade to the shooter’s Deluxe edition.

That comes with an assortment of extra digital content, including the Red Baron Pack and Lawrence of Arabia Pack, as well as three vehicle skins and five Battlepacks.

The Red Baron Pack and the Lawrence of Arabia Pack include various themed items such as the Red Baron’s P08 pistol and Lawrence of Arabia’s black stallion horse, among other things.

Battlefield 1 Deluxe edition items can only be unlocked once, so if you already bought it, this offer doesn’t do anything for you.

The deal expires on March 15.

Here are links to the premium pass/Deluxe edition upgrade bundles:

In other Battlefield 1 news, the game’s first paid expansion, They Shall Not Pass, is scheduled to come out in March.

Last week, DICE revealed everything it comes with, including four maps, more weapons, a new mode, and more.

There will be at least four expansions for Battlefield 1, all of which are included with the premium pass.

Here is a full rundown of what’s in the Battlefield 1 Deluxe edition, as seen on the game’s Origin page:

Red Baron Pack

Vehicle Package: Red Baron’s Triplane

Sidearm: Red Baron’s P08

Emblem: Red Baron’s Flyer Pin

Lawrence of Arabia Pack

Horse: Lawrence of Arabia’s Black Stallion (new visual appearance for the horse)

Weapon: Lawrence of Arabia’s SMLE

Melee: Lawrence of Arabia’s Jambiya

Emblem: Lawrence of Arabia’s Emblem

Hellfighter Pack

Weapon: Hellfighter Trench Shotgun

Sidearm: Hellfighter M1911

Melee: Hellfighter Bolo Knife

Emblem: Hellfighter Insignia

New visual appearance of the Behemoths

Frontline Camouflage Train

Night Raid Airship

Dazzle Camouflage Dreadnought

Battlepacks