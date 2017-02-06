Watch the ‘BIG GAME’ TV spot for A Cure For Wellness (In theaters everywhere on February 17, 2017) below!

A CURE FOR WELLNESS

Suspense Thriller

Release: February 17, 2017

Director: Gore Verbinski

Screenplay by: Justin Haythe; Story by Justin Haythe & Gore Verbinski

Producers: Arnon Milchan, p.g.a.; Gore Verbinski, p.g.a; David Crockett, p.g.a.

Cast: Dane DeHaan, Jason Isaacs, Mia Goth

SYNOPSIS

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps. He soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem. When he begins to unravel its terrifying secrets, his sanity is tested, as he finds himself diagnosed with the same curious illness that keeps all the guests here longing for the cure. From Gore Verbinski, the visionary director of THE RING, comes the new psychological thriller, A CURE FOR WELLNESS.

