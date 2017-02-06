In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan’s attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.

In Theaters – March 3, 2017

LOGAN

Action-Adventure

Release: March 3, 2017

Directed by: James Mangold

Screenplay by: Michael Green and Scott Frank & James Mangold; Story by: David James Kelly and James Mangold

Produced by: Hutch Parker, p.g.a., Simon Kinberg, p.g.a., Lauren Shuler Donner

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Richard E. Grant, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Introducing Dafne Keen

SYNOPSIS

