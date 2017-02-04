TROLLS Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

When their village is invaded by the grumpy Bergens, two mismatched friends must work together in perfect harmony to save the day. Featuring hit songs performed by Justin Timberlake, Anna Kendrick, and more. Trolls is the critically acclaimed, feel-great movie of the year!

Directed By: Walt Dohrn & Mike Mitchell

Written By: Jonathan Aibel, Glenn Berger, Erica Rivinoja, & Thomas Dam (based on the Good Luck Trolls)

Starring: Anna Kendrick (Poppy), Justin Timberlake (Branch), Zooey Deschanel (Bridget), Christopher Mintz-Plasse (King Gristle), Christine Baranski (Chef), Russell Brand (Creek), Gween Stefani ( DJ Suki), John Cleese (King Gristle Sr.), James Corden (Biggie), Jeffrey Tambor (King Peppy), Ron Funches (Cooper), and more.

Genre: Animation, Adventure, & Comedy

Rating: PG

Runtime: Approx. 92 minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

English Descriptive Audio 5.1

Spanish Surround Dolby Digital 5.1

French Dolby Digital 5.1

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p Widescreen

Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Special Features

Travel Through Troll Village

Creating Troll Magic

Deleted Scenes

Party Mode Sing-Along! with 15 Songs 4 Interactive Features: Use the buttons on your remote to interact with the movie



My Thoughts

I give this film an A.

I surprisingly loved this film. I don’t normally like musicals let alone animations but this one was a fun ride from beginning to end. A psychedelic, cute, fun, and colorful film. Just a warning. You will get the songs stuck in your head. I loved Branch (played by Justin Timberlake). He has to be my favorite as he reminds me of me in many ways. The actors’ voice matched perfectly with their animated counterparts. This film will brighten your day. Great to watch with the entire family. If you haven’t done so already, catch Trolls out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD February 7, 2017.