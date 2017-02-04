HACKSAW RIDGE Blu-ray Review
The Move
Synopsis
Hacksaw Ridge is the extraordinary true story of Desmond Doss (Andrew Garfield) who, in Okinawa during the bloodiest battle of WWII, saved 75 men without firing or carrying a gun. He was the only American soldier in WWII to fight on the front lines without a weapon, as he believed that while the war was justified, killing was nevertheless wrong. As an army medic, he single-handedly evacuated the wounded from behind enemy lines, braved fired while tending to soldiers, was wounded by a grenade, and hit by snipers. Doss was the first conscientious objector to ever earn the Congressional Medal of Honor.
Directed By: Mel Gibson
Written By: Robert Schenkkan & Andrew Knight
Starring: Andrew Garfield (Desmond Doss), Richard Pyros (Teach), Jacob Warner (James Pinnick), Milo Gibson (Lucky Ford), Darcy Bryce (Young Desmond), Roman Guerriero (Young ‘Hal’ Doss), James Lugton (Hiker), Kasia Stelmach (Hiker’s Friend), Hugo Weaving (Tom Doss), Rachel Griffiths (Bertha Doss), and More.
Genre: Drama, History, & War
Rating: R
Runtime: Approx. 139 Minutes
Blu-ray Details
Audio
- English: Dolby Atmos
- English: Dolby TrueHD 7.1 (48kHz, 24-bit)
- Spanish: Dolby Digital 5.1
- English: Dolby Digital 2.0
Video
- Codec: MPEG-4 AVC
- Resolution: 1080p
- Aspect ratio: 2.39:1
- Original aspect ratio: 2.39:1
- Subtitles: English SDH & Spanish
Special Features
- Deleted Scenes
- Veterans Day Greeting with Mel Gibson
- The Soul of War: Making Hacksaw Ridge – A comprehensive documentary detailing the making of the film, including the real-life people and story, casting, filming, special effects, stunts, and interviews from Mel Gibson, Andrew Garfield, and more
- Theatrical Trailer
My Thoughts
I give this film an A.
I absolutely loved this film and definitely recommend it if you haven’t seen it already. A great story about Desmond Doss (played by Andrew Garfield), a soldier who saved 75 men (YES, 75!) without the use of any weapons in one of the bloodiest wars in WWII. I did get teary-eyed with a few of the scenes. You couldn’t help but be on Desmond’s side no matter what. He never backed down from what he believed in. This man is an inspiration to us all. His faith seriously could climb mountains. After all he went through he still had a smile on his face. Find out for yourself! Catch Hacksaw Ridge out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD February 21, 2017.