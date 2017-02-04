Take a look at the newly released character motion posters from Disney’s live-action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast, that opens in U.S. theaters nationwide on March 17, 2017.

The film features Emma Watson as Belle, Dan Stevens as the Beast, Dan Stevens as the Prince, Luke Evans as Gaston, Kevin Kline as Maurice, Josh Gad as LeFou, Ewan McGregor as Lumière, Stanley Tucci as Cadenza, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, Audra McDonald as Garderobe, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

You can see the motion posters in action below!






