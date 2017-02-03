Hey Star Wars fans are you ready for another week of news and information from our favorite galaxy far far away? Here’s what we’ll be covering this week.

It’s official, yours truly will be representing Nuke The Fridge at Star Wars Celebration Orlando in April. We’ll give you a quick breakdown of what Celebration Orlando has to offer this year. The Han Solo film has officially started principle photography with co director Chris Miller posting a cool image online to commemorate the occasion. Star Wars Battlefront fans we have an update for you on the upcoming sequel to one of the hottest games of 2015. Lucasfilm’s web show The Star Wars Show has some cool news regarding the upcoming Aftermath: Empire’s End book. Have I mentioned The Star Wars Show is my favorite web show? The comic book we’ve all been waiting for has finally arrived, Marvel’s Darth Maul is here! We’ll take a look at the other comic book releases for this week as well. There is a lot to cover, so let’s get started!

Star Wars Celebration Orlando is coming April 13th- 16th 2017. Nuke The Fridge will be present all four days to cover all the exciting Star Wars festivities. Detailed information will be announced soon but what we do know so far is Warwick Davis, Amy Ratcliff and David Collins will be hosting various stages and panels through out the event. Also in attendance will be Lucasfilm vice president and executive creative director Doug Chiang. We’ll also be covering the 501st Legion Bash on Saturday night so stay tuned folks it’s only going to get better from here!

STAR WARS CELEBRATION ORLANDO 2017 OR BUST!

Christopher Miller and Phil Lord have started principle photography on the stand alone Star Wars Han Solo movie. To commemorate this milestone, Christopher Miller posted a photo on Twitter of the slate for the first take. Also of note is the working title “Star Wars Red Cup”. Could we get the actual title by the time Celebration Orlando roles around? We’ll keep you posted! One more thing, here’s a really cool picture of the original Lando Calrissian Billy Dee Williams having lunch with the new Lando, Donald Glover. Pretty Awesome!

Star Wars News Net reported on the new EA and Dice Star Wars Battlefront II coming later this year. There were some disappointing elements to last years Battlefront however, EA and Dice are looking to make some positive changes. Battlefront II is expected to launch with a single player campaign mode and provide players with a much more immersive game play experience. Here is a quote from the EA website.

“We’re thrilled to bring a new Star Wars Battlefront game to fans worldwide in the 2017 holiday season. In the past two years, Rogue One and The Force Awakens have opened new storylines and captured the imagination of hundreds of millions of Star Wars fans. We’ve listened closely to our passionate Star Wars Battlefront community, and expanded our existing game with more great content and experiences since its launch. As that game continues to thrive, we have also heard our players’ desire for even more depth and progression. Our next Star Wars Battlefront will be even bigger, taking players into more locations, and allowing them to play with more heroes and characters across multiple Star Wars eras. There will be new ways to play, including an all-new single-player campaign, and much, much more that we are excited to share with our players in the months ahead. To build a game of this magnitude, we’ve brought together three great studios – DICE, Motive, and Criterion – and aligned their areas of expertise to deliver an amazing experience in the next Star Wars Battlefront.”

The Star Wars Show posted another episode with some great news about the the new Star Wars book Aftermath: Empire’s End. Barnes and Noble will feature two exclusive posters featuring Resistance pilot Nora Wexley and The Order’s Grand Admiral Rae Sloane. Take a look at The Star Wars Show below for some more Star Wars goodness!

This week Marvel comics released Star Wars Darth Maul. Fans have been waiting patiently for this comic book written by Cullen Bunn, pencilled by Luke Ross with cover art by Rod Reis. Here’s the official Darth Maul synopsis:

“Bred on hate, fear, and anger…steeped in the ways of darkness…and trained to kill. Darth Maul’s time as apprentice to Darth Sidious has long been cloaked in shadows, but at last we will reveal his tale of revenge. From writer Cullen Bunn (DEADPOOL KILLS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE, WOLVERINE) and artist Luke Ross (STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS, HERCULES) comes a tale of rage unleashed as Darth Maul prepares for his first encounter with the Jedi.”

Also released this week is Star Wars issue #28 written by Jason Aaron, pencilled Salvador Larroca and cover artist Stuart Immonen.

That’s a wrap folks, let us know what you think about any or everything we covered, we’ll see you next week!