The Space Between Us (in theaters now) is both Science fiction and love story. The film works for the the fans of both genres. The movie also include some breathtaking special effects.

In the movie Carla Gugino plays Kendra Wyndham, an astronaut that explores Mars. We had a chance to ask Gugino about her role in the film, the message of the story and much more.

In this interplanetary adventure, shortly after arriving to help colonize Mars, an astronaut dies while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot – an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he’s never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, Gardner is eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars. But after his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand Earth’s atmosphere. Gardner joins with Tulsa on a race against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe.

Release date: February 3, 2017 (USA)

Director: Peter Chelsom

Screenplay: Allan Loeb

Producer: Richard Barton Lewis

Story by: Allan Loeb, Stewart Schill, Richard Barton Lewis