Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment and DC Entertainment have debuted a new reveal trailer for the upcoming Injustice 2, confirming that Black Canary will be joining the roster of the fighting game.

Featuring a massive roster of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, Injustice 2 will be available for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on May 16, 2017.

