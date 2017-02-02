Watch the epic GHOST IN THE SHELL spot before it debuts on Super Bowl Sunday.

GHOST IN THE SHELL opens in theaters nationwide on March 31, 2017 in REALD 3D and IMAX 3D

Synopsis

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

Directed by: Rupert Sanders

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asbæk, Takeshi Kitano, Michael Pitt & Juliette Binoche

