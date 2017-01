The new Mass Effect: Andromeda cinematic that BioWare teased a few days ago, and begins on a less-than-ideal note for visitors in a strange galaxy: 20,000 souls, stranded in space.

But don’t worry, because it can always get worse.

Mass Effect: Andromeda comes out on March 21 in North America and March 23 in Europe, with a “Play First” trial for Origin Access subscribers beginning on March 16.