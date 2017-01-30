Pick your city below then click on the link to claim your free advance passes to
THE SPACE BETWEEN
While supplies last!
Los Angeles:
Location
Cinepolis Pico Rivera
8540 Whittier Blvd.
Pico Rivera, CA 90660
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
New York:
Location
Regal Union Square Stadium 14
850 Broadway
New York, NY 10003
212-253-2225
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
Miami:
Location
AMC Sunset Place 24
5701 Sunset Dr.
South Miami, FL 33143
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
Chicago:
Location
Regal City North Stadium 14 IMAX & RPX
2600 N. Western Ave.
Chicago, IL 60647
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
Dallas:
Location
Cinemark 17 and IMAX
11819 Webb Chapel
Dallas, TX 75234
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
Houston:
Location
AMC Gulf Pointe 30
11801 S. Sam Houston Pkwy E
Houston, TX 77089
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
San Diego:
Location
AMC Plaza Bonita 14
3050 Plaza Bonita Rd.
National City, CA 91950
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
Phoenix:
Location
AMC Westgate 20
9400 West Hanna Lane
Glendale, AZ 85305
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
San Jose:
Location
AMC Eastridge 15
2190 Eastrdige Loop
San Jose, CA 95122
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
San Antonio:
Location
Santikos Palladium IMAX
17703 W. IH-10
San Antonio, TX 78257
Date & Time
February 1, 2017
07:30 PM
Click HERE to claim your passes!
Synopsis:
In this interplanetary adventure, a space shuttle embarks on the first mission to colonize Mars, only to discover after takeoff that one of the astronauts is pregnant. Shortly after landing, she dies from complications while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet – never revealing who the father is. Thus begins the extraordinary life of Gardner Elliot – an inquisitive, highly intelligent boy who reaches the age of 16 having only met 14 people in his very unconventional upbringing. While searching for clues about his father, and the home planet he’s never known, Gardner begins an online friendship with a street smart girl in Colorado named Tulsa. When he finally gets a chance to go to Earth, he’s eager to experience all of the wonders he could only read about on Mars – from the most simple to the extraordinary. But once his explorations begin, scientists discover that Gardner’s organs can’t withstand Earth’s atmosphere. Eager to find his father, Gardner escapes the team of scientists and joins with Tulsa on a race against time to unravel the mysteries of how he came to be, and where he belongs in the universe.