Pick your city below then click on the link to claim your free advance passes to
RINGS
AMC Burbank 16
125 E. Palm Ave.
Burbank CA, 91502
Click HERE to claim your passes!
MIAMI – 2/2 @ 7:30PM
Cobb Dolphin 19 & IMAX
11471 NW 12th Street
Miami FL, 33172
Click HERE to claim your passes!
CHICAGO – 2/2 @7:30PM
AMC Showplace Cicero 14
4779 W. Cermak Rd.
Cicero IL, 60804
Click HERE to claim your passes!
DALLAS – 2/2 @7:30PM
Cinemark 17 and IMAX
11819 Webb Chapel
Dallas TX, 75234
Click HERE to claim your passes!