Warner Bros. Pictures’ and Village Roadshow Pictures’ first look at “Ocean’s 8” from one of New York City’s most iconic locales: the subway. In Summer 2018, the tide will turn as (L-r) Debbie Ocean (SANDRA BULLOCK) attempts to pull off the heist of the century at New York City’s star-studded annual Met Gala. Her first stop is to assemble the perfect crew: Lou (CATE BLANCHETT); Nine Ball (RIHANNA); Amita (MINDY KALING); Constance (AWKWAFINA); Rose (HELENA BONHAM CARTER); Daphne Kluger (ANNE HATHAWAY); and Tammy (SARAH PAULSON).

Check out the photo by Barry Wetcher below!



Synopsis:

The tide has turned and it’s a whole new “Ocean’s” when eight women plan and execute a heist in New York. Oscar winner Sandra Bullock stars in the title role, alongside Oscar winners Cate Blanchett and Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, with Rihanna and Oscar nominee Helena Bonham Carter. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Gary Ross is directing.