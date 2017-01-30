BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Final Trailer Released

Disney has released the final trailer for their upcoming film, Beauty and the Beast, a live-action remake of the 1991 animated classic of the same name.

The film stars Emma Watson (Belle), Dan Stevens (Beast/Prince Adam), Luke Evans (Gaston), Ewan McGregor (Lumiere), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Plumette), Josh Gad (Le Fou), Ian McKellen (Cogsworth), Emma Thompson (Mrs. Potts), Stanley Tucci (Cadenza), Kevin Kline (Maurice), and more.

Check out the final trailer below:

Synopsis

The story and characters audiences know and love come to spectacular life in the live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic Beauty and the Beast, a stunning, cinematic event celebrating one of the most beloved tales ever told. “Beauty and the Beast” is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a Beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle’s enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast’s hideous exterior and realize the kind heart of the true Prince within

The film is set to release in theaters May 17,2017.