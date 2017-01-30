BATMAN Stand-Alone Film Loses Director
Ben Affleck has officially announced that he will no longer direct the Batman film though he still plans on portraying the cape crusader in the film (but under a different director).
Warner Bros. has said it fully supports Affleck’s decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a stand-alone Batman picture to life.
This is what Affleck had to say about his decision:
There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions. Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.