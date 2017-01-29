web analytics
Search
Home
Share

We are giving away passes to an advance screening of RINGS in New York City (details below). If you are interested submit your email below and we will send you a secret link where you can print out your passes while supplies last.

Details:

NEW YORK – 2/2 @ 7:30PM
AMC Loews 34th Street 14
312 W. 34th St.
New York NY, 10001

submit your email below

* indicates required


SYNOPSIS:
A new chapter in the beloved RING horror franchise. A young woman becomes worried about her boyfriend when he explores a dark subculture surrounding a mysterious videotape said to kill the watcher seven days after he has viewed it. She sacrifices herself to save her boyfriend and in doing so makes a horrifying discovery: there is a “movie within the movie” that no one has ever seen before…

Share