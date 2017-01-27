First Clip From A CURE FOR WELLNESS

Check out the first clip from Gore Verbinski’s A CURE FOR WELLNESS featuring Dane DeHaan and Jason Isaacs!

Synopisis

An ambitious young executive is sent to retrieve his company’s CEO from an idyllic but mysterious “wellness center” at a remote location in the Swiss Alps but soon suspects that the spa’s miraculous treatments are not what they seem.

Directed By: Gore Verbinski

Written By: Justin Haythe, Justin Haythe, & Gore Verbinski

Produced By: Arnon Milchan, p.g.a.; Gore Verbinski, p.g.a; David Crocket, p.g.a.

Genre: Suspense Thriller

Starring: Jason Isaacs (Volmer), Dane DeHaan (Lockhart), Mia Goth (Hannah), Adrian Schiller (Deputy Director), Celia Imrie, Susanne Wuest, Carl Lumbly (Mr. Wilson), Lisa Banes (Hollis), Magnus Krepper (Pieter The Vet), Ivo Nandi, and more.

The film is set to release in theaters February 17, 2017.

#CureForWellness