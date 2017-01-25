We knew that Bethesda and Arkane Studios were aiming for a Spring 2017 release for their upcoming game Prey but we still hadn’t heard a release date.

That has now changed as today it would appear that the release date has leaked via Gamestop. In their weekly ad for the week there is a picture of Prey with the release date of May 5, 2017.

You can see the picture below, as well as the latest trailer.

So that seems pretty legit and perhaps we will hear something official soon.

Are you excited to play Prey this May? Let us know in the comments.