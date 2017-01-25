NVIDIA has released a new WHQL driver for its graphics cards.
According to the release notes, the NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver offers optimal performance for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta.
In addition, this driver adds SLI profiles for Diablo 3, Sniper Elite 4 and Space Hulk: DeathWing.
This new driver also fixes the texture flickering that occured in Battlefield 1 with SLI enabled, fixes some flickering issues that have been reported in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.
It also fixes the flickering corruption issues in HITMAN under DX12 and when the multi-GPU option is enabled from the in-game settings.
Those interested can download this new driver from here.
And here are the release notes for the NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver.
Game Ready
Provides the optimal gaming experience for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta.
New Features
Added support for the following products:
- GeForce GTX 1050 notebook
- GeForce GTX 1050 Ti notebook
Application SLI Profiles
Added or updated the following SLI profiles:
- Battlefield 1
- Deus Ex: Breach Standalone – added DirectX 11 profile
- Diablo III – added DirectX 11 profile
- Dreadnought(2016) – added DirectX 11 profile
- LEGO: Minifigures Online – added SLI-Single profile
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Shooter Game (HDR) – added DirectX 11 profile
- Sniper Elite 4 – added DirectX 11 profile
- Space Hulk: DeathWing – added SLI-Single profile
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands
- Watch Dogs 2
Windows 10 Fixed Issues
- (GeForce TITAN X) , ‘Just Cause 3’ Random flashes occur in the game.
- (GeForce GTX 1080) Wargames: Red Dragon: The system reboots after switching to full-screen mode while playing the game.
- GeForce GTX1080: Random TDR/black screens occur when running GPU-intensive Direct X applications after updating to Windows 10 Anniversary Update.
- (GeForce GTX 1070) Alienware Graphics Amplifier, The graphics card is not detected upon installing the driver.
- (GeForce GTX 1070) ‘Battlefield 1’ Rain puddles appear dark.
- (GeForce GTX 1060) A superfluous audio end point entry appears in the Windows Sound Devices panel after resuming from hibernate mode.
- Assassins Creed – Syndicate shows intermittent flickering black or white patches on game character faces.
- [SLI] Battlefield 1: Texture flickering occurs in the game with SLI enabled.
- Hitman pro [DirectX 12] Flickering corruption appears in the game if the multi-GPU option is enabled from the in-game settings.
- Folding @ Home Work unit errors occur.
- Diablo 3 DirectX 11 SLI profile needed.