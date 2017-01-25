New NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver is out, optimizes Resident Evil 7 and More Detailed Here!

NVIDIA has released a new WHQL driver for its graphics cards.

According to the release notes, the NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver offers optimal performance for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta.

In addition, this driver adds SLI profiles for Diablo 3, Sniper Elite 4 and Space Hulk: DeathWing.

This new driver also fixes the texture flickering that occured in Battlefield 1 with SLI enabled, fixes some flickering issues that have been reported in Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate.

It also fixes the flickering corruption issues in HITMAN under DX12 and when the multi-GPU option is enabled from the in-game settings.

Those interested can download this new driver from here.

And here are the release notes for the NVIDIA GeForce 378.49 WHQL driver.

Game Ready

Provides the optimal gaming experience for Resident Evil 7 Biohazard, Conan Exiles early access, and the For Honor closed beta.

New Features

Added support for the following products:

GeForce GTX 1050 notebook

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti notebook

Application SLI Profiles

Added or updated the following SLI profiles:

Battlefield 1

Deus Ex: Breach Standalone – added DirectX 11 profile

Diablo III – added DirectX 11 profile

Dreadnought(2016) – added DirectX 11 profile

LEGO: Minifigures Online – added SLI-Single profile

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Shooter Game (HDR) – added DirectX 11 profile

Sniper Elite 4 – added DirectX 11 profile

Space Hulk: DeathWing – added SLI-Single profile

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Watch Dogs 2

Windows 10 Fixed Issues