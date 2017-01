STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the name of Episode VIII

Disney has revealed today that the next installment of Star Wars will be called “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.” Obviously, the title refers to Luke Skywalker.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to open in theaters this December. Rian Johnson is is the director, Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman are the producer and J.J. Abrams is an executive producer.