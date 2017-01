According to The Hollywood Reporter Thomas Jane (The Punisher 2014) has been added to the cast of Shane Black’s Predator reboot. Jane joins a good cast that includes Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key, Trevante Rhodes and Olivia Munn in a the film that has no release date yet.

In spite of the fact that many are calling Shane Black’s The Predator a “reboot,” every description has said that it continues the story of the original 1987 film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger.