Playdead, the studio behind indie classic Limbo and 2016’s critical darling, Inside, have teased their next project in a tweet showing off a piece of concept art.

The image, embedded below, fits well with the muted, dark art styles on display in the team’s previous titles, and features a bright shooting star in the center of its sky.

No other details regarding the game have been released, other than that studio founder Arnt Jensen and his fellow developers have been working on the newly teased title since Inside’s release.

Inside has done nothing but collect awards since its release back in June, and most recently racked up six nominations from the 2017 Game Developers Conference Awards, making it the most nominated game at the show.

Don’t expect to hear any updates from the studio for a while, as both Limbo and Inside each took nearly six years to complete development.

In the meantime, our money says you can look forward to seeing the studio’s 2016 hit sweep the GDC awards in March.

Find the teaser image below.