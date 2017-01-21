Games For Under $5 During PSN’s Flash Sale, Details Here!

A new flash sale has begun on the PlayStation Store, and this one focuses exclusively on deals that cost no more than $5.

There are games for PS4, PS3, Vita, and PSP included in the sale.

PS4 has the widest selection, with $5 nabbing you Sleeping Dogs: Definitive Edition, Bastion, Journey, Nidhogg, Injustice: Gods Among Us – Ultimate Edition, Knack, or Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition, among others.

Drop down to $4 and you can pick up Goat Simulator, Psychonauts, or Risk of Rain.



You’ll also find a few PS2-on-PS4 games on sale; if spending $10-$15 on slightly updated PS2 games feels like too much ordinarily, you can now pick up Rogue Galaxy for $5 or Star Wars: Bounty Hunter for $4.

PS3’s lineup has some worthwhile games as well, with Super Street Fighter II Turbo HD Remix ($2), Devil May Cry HD Collection ($3), Beyond Good & Evil HD ($2), Battlefield 4 ($5), Shadow of the Colossus ($4), and more discounted.

On the portable side, the choices are more limited.

The aforementioned Niddhog, Risk of Rain, and Bastion all support cross-buy, as does Hitman Go ($3).

Persona 3 Portable (playable on Vita or PSP) is $5, while there are a pair of PS1 Classics playable on PS3, Vita, or PSP discounted: Breath of Fire IV ($2.39) and Castlevania: Symphony of the Night ($4).

This sale runs from now until Monday, January 23, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET.

PlayStation Plus subscribers don’t receive any additional discounts. You can check out the full sale here.