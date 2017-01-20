Hello fellow Star Wars fans, yours truly here once again bringing your weekly round up of Star Wars news from around the galaxy. This week we received an official statement from Lucasfilm addressing the rumors of a CGI Princess Leia in future Star Wars films. We’re happy to say, Lucasfilm will honor the memory of our beloved princess. Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest had a really cool segment reuniting Mark with his lightsaber from Return of The Jedi. We have the awesome video for you. So who played Rogue One’s Darth Vader during some of the most exciting scenes in Star Wars history? We have the answer for you to set your mind at ease. For those who are waiting for the Rogue One comic book series to hit shelves, Marvel has an update as well as a great interview with Jody Hauser and Emilio Jairo who are working on the Rogue One comic book adaptation. We’ll also tell you when you can expect that new series. As usual, we’ll close it out with comic book releases for the week.

With the passing of Carrie Fisher, fans around the world speculated via social media how Lucasfilm would carry on the role of General/ Princess Leia for future Star Wars episodes. Rumors swirled like a violent tornado of unconfirmed reports that Disney and Lucasfilm were in talks with Fisher’s estate to recreate her likeness in CGI form. Lucasfilm’s hand was forced as they provided an official statement on the matter that was posted on StarWars.com. The statement read in part,

“We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa.”

There was a prevalent concern among fans who were steadfast in objecting to a CGI recreation of such a beloved character, myself included. Hopefully all the rumors will be put to rest and we can look forward to Star Wars Episode VIII and IX. For the full official Lucasfilm statement click HERE

Do you subscribe to Comic-Con HQ? If you’re not a subscriber, you absolutely should be! Comic-Con HQ has three of our favorite series, Kings of Con, Con Man The series and of course Mark Hamill’s Pop Culture Quest. Pop Culture Quest is an excellent show that highlights collectors just as much as their sometimes off beat collections. This weeks episode was pretty stellar as we laid witness to the reunion of Mark Hamill with his Return of The Jedi lightsaber prop. Take a look below.

How geeky are you about Star Wars? If you’re like me, my biggest question at the conclusion of Rogue One was which actor was in the Darth Vader suit during those heart pounding Rebel massacre scenes? It was reported last spring that an actor and Hollywood stuntmen had been cast in the role as Darth Vader. Spencer Wilding and Daniel Naprous filled the iconic suit but which actor filmed that corridor scene? It was confirmed stuntman Daniel Naprous was wielding the red lightsaber mowing down Rebels as they attempted to escape his clutches. Those scenes have definitely become my favorite among all of the Star Wars movies.

Continuing with Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Marvel Comics has announced a release date for the comic book adaptation. The six issue limited series will premiere in April of 2017. The series will be written by Jody Hauser and illustrated by Emilio Jairo. Marvel has an excellent in depth interview with both Hauser and Jairo, to read the interview click here.

Star Wars comic book releases for the week include Star Wars Doctor Aphra issue #3, written by Kieron Gillen and pencilled by Kev Walker.

“Aphra’s hunt for the Ordu Aspectu has led to the last place she wants to be…an Imperial encampment! The good doctor, her deadly droids and her Wookiee companion are in for trouble…”

