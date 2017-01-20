On what appears to be a normal day at Belko Industries’, Belko employees are horrified when they find out that they’ve become guinea pigs in a company-wide experiment which will lead them to either kill their fellow employees which is controlling the loud-speaker and instructing the employees to slaughter each otheor be murdered themselves. The experiment is masterminded by a mysterious voicer by any means necessary.

Written by the acclaimed writer/director James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy, Slither) and directed by Greg McLean (creator of the Wolf Creek franchise), THE BELKO EXPERIMENT is a terrifying, provocative and at times hilarious thrill-ride that literally provokes the question; what does it take to survive at work?