Update: New Overwatch Event, ‘Year of the Rooster’ Details Here.

Any Overwatch news is always welcome and apparently Overwatch has teased something called ‘Year of the Rooster’, which looks to be a Chinese New Year event.

The tease depicts Mei, a character of Chinese origin, in a variation of traditional Chinese clothing.

As spotted by NeoGaf, Overwatch’s Korean Twitter account also appears to have revealed a new skin for D.Va.

There is no word yet on what the event will entail, with Blizzard teasing details on January 24th in North America and Europe, and January 25th in Australia.

Overwatch recently wrapped up its holiday event, and introduced new control map Oasis.

Director of Overwatch Jeff Kaplan will deliver the keynote speech at the 2017 DICE Summit, titled “Overwatch: How Blizzard Created a Hopeful Vision of the Future”.

Overwatch was IGN’s Game of the Year for 2016.