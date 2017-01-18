web analytics
As we get closer to the Nintendo Switch, 55 Nintendo Switch games have been confirmed, while Nintendo has promised that at least 80 are in development.

The Nintendo Switch will launch on March 3rd, 2017.

List of Confirmed Switch Games

The following games have been officially confirmed for release on the Switch. Games in Bold have only been announced for Japan as of writing (but there will be no region locking for the Switch!):

 

Game Developer Release Date Pre-Order
1, 2, Switch Nintendo March 3rd Pre-Order
Arcade Archives HAMSTER, Co. TBD
Arms Nintendo Spring 2017 Pre-Order
The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth Nicals Spring 2017 Pre-Order
Blazblue Arc System Works TBD
Cube Life: Island Survival Cypronia TBD
Disgaea 5 Complete Nippon Ichi Software March 3rd (JP)
Spring 2017
Derby Stallion Parity Bit TBD
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Bandai Namco TBD 2017
Dragon Quest X: The Five Awakening Races Online Square Enix TBD
Dragon Quest XI Square Enix TBD
Dragon Quest Heroes 1 & 2 Square Enix March 3rd (JP) Pre-Order
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Bethesda Fall 2017 Pre-Order
Farming Simulator Giants Software TBD
Fast RMX Shin’en March 2017
FIFA EA TBD Pre-Order
Fire Emblem Warriors Koei-Tecmo Fall 2017 Pre-Order
Has Been Heroes Frozenbyte March 2017 Pre-Order
I Am Setsuna Square Enix March 3rd (JP)
March 2017
Just Dance 2017 Ubisoft March 3rd Pre-Order
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo March 3rd Pre-Order (Standard)
Pre-Order (Special)
Pre-Order (Master)
Lego City Undercover Warner Bros. TBD Pre-Order
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28th Pre-Order
Minecraft: Switch Edition Mojang TBD 2017 Pre-Order
Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Edition Telltale Games TBD Pre-Order
Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom FDG Entertainment TBD
NBA 2K18 2K Games September 2017
New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers Arc System Works TBD
Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence March 3 (JP)
No More Heroes (Tentative Title) Suda51 TBD
Project Octopath Traveler Square Enix TBD Pre-Order
Project Sonic 2017 Sega TBA 2017
Puyo Puyo Tetris Sega Spring 2017
March 3rd (JP)		 Pre-Order
Rayman Legends Definitive Edition Ubisoft TBD
Redout Nicalis Spring 2017 Pre-Order
Rime Tequila Works Spring 2017 Pre-Order
Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13 March 3 (JP)
Shin Megami Tensei Atlus TBD
Shovel Knight Yacht Club Games TBD
Skylanders Imaginators Activision March 3rd Pre-Order
Sonic Mania Sega Spring 2017 Pre-Order (Collectors)
Splatoon 2 Nintendo Summer 2017 Pre-Order
Spelunker March 3rd (JP)
Snipperclips – Cut it out, together! Nintendo March 2017
March 3rd (JP)
Stardew Valley Chucklefish Games TBD
Steep Ubisoft TBD 2017
Story of Seasons Marvelous TBD
Super Bomberman R Konami March 3rd
Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Holiday 2017 Pre-Order
Syberia 3 Anuman Interactive TBD
Untitled Steamworld Game Image & Form TBD
Untitled “Tales of” Game Bandai Namco TBD
Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers Capcom TBD 2017
Xenoblade 2 Monolith Soft TBD 2017 Pre-Order
Yooka-Laylee Team17 TBD

