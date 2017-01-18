As we get closer to the Nintendo Switch, 55 Nintendo Switch games have been confirmed, while Nintendo has promised that at least 80 are in development.
The Nintendo Switch will launch on March 3rd, 2017.
List of Confirmed Switch Games
The following games have been officially confirmed for release on the Switch. Games in Bold have only been announced for Japan as of writing (but there will be no region locking for the Switch!):
|Game
|Developer
|Release Date
|Pre-Order
|1, 2, Switch
|Nintendo
|March 3rd
|Pre-Order
|Arcade Archives
|HAMSTER, Co.
|TBD
|Arms
|Nintendo
|Spring 2017
|Pre-Order
|The Binding of Isaac: Afterbirth
|Nicals
|Spring 2017
|Pre-Order
|Blazblue
|Arc System Works
|TBD
|Cube Life: Island Survival
|Cypronia
|TBD
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|Nippon Ichi Software
|March 3rd (JP)
Spring 2017
|Derby Stallion
|Parity Bit
|TBD
|Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
|Bandai Namco
|TBD 2017
|Dragon Quest X: The Five Awakening Races Online
|Square Enix
|TBD
|Dragon Quest XI
|Square Enix
|TBD
|Dragon Quest Heroes 1 & 2
|Square Enix
|March 3rd (JP)
|Pre-Order
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
|Bethesda
|Fall 2017
|Pre-Order
|Farming Simulator
|Giants Software
|TBD
|Fast RMX
|Shin’en
|March 2017
|FIFA
|EA
|TBD
|Pre-Order
|Fire Emblem Warriors
|Koei-Tecmo
|Fall 2017
|Pre-Order
|Has Been Heroes
|Frozenbyte
|March 2017
|Pre-Order
|I Am Setsuna
|Square Enix
|March 3rd (JP)
March 2017
|Just Dance 2017
|Ubisoft
|March 3rd
|Pre-Order
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|March 3rd
|Pre-Order (Standard)
Pre-Order (Special)
Pre-Order (Master)
|Lego City Undercover
|Warner Bros.
|TBD
|Pre-Order
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28th
|Pre-Order
|Minecraft: Switch Edition
|Mojang
|TBD 2017
|Pre-Order
|Minecraft: Story Mode – The Complete Edition
|Telltale Games
|TBD
|Pre-Order
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|FDG Entertainment
|TBD
|NBA 2K18
|2K Games
|September 2017
|New Frontier Days: Founding Pioneers
|Arc System Works
|TBD
|Nobunaga’s Ambition: Sphere of Influence
|March 3 (JP)
|No More Heroes (Tentative Title)
|Suda51
|TBD
|Project Octopath Traveler
|Square Enix
|TBD
|Pre-Order
|Project Sonic 2017
|Sega
|TBA 2017
|Puyo Puyo Tetris
|Sega
|Spring 2017
March 3rd (JP)
|Pre-Order
|Rayman Legends Definitive Edition
|Ubisoft
|TBD
|Redout
|Nicalis
|Spring 2017
|Pre-Order
|Rime
|Tequila Works
|Spring 2017
|Pre-Order
|Romance of the Three Kingdoms 13
|March 3 (JP)
|Shin Megami Tensei
|Atlus
|TBD
|Shovel Knight
|Yacht Club Games
|TBD
|Skylanders Imaginators
|Activision
|March 3rd
|Pre-Order
|Sonic Mania
|Sega
|Spring 2017
|Pre-Order (Collectors)
|Splatoon 2
|Nintendo
|Summer 2017
|Pre-Order
|Spelunker
|March 3rd (JP)
|Snipperclips – Cut it out, together!
|Nintendo
|March 2017
March 3rd (JP)
|Stardew Valley
|Chucklefish Games
|TBD
|Steep
|Ubisoft
|TBD 2017
|Story of Seasons
|Marvelous
|TBD
|Super Bomberman R
|Konami
|March 3rd
|Super Mario Odyssey
|Nintendo
|Holiday 2017
|Pre-Order
|Syberia 3
|Anuman Interactive
|TBD
|Untitled Steamworld Game
|Image & Form
|TBD
|Untitled “Tales of” Game
|Bandai Namco
|TBD
|Ultra Street Fighter 2: The Final Challengers
|Capcom
|TBD 2017
|Xenoblade 2
|Monolith Soft
|TBD 2017
|Pre-Order
|Yooka-Laylee
|Team17
|TBD