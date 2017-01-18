The first details on the game’s special editions have been revealed.

The Injustice 2 preorder page, shows that there will be at least three versions of the game: Standard ($60), Digital Deluxe ($80), and Ultimate ($100).

The Digital Deluxe edition comes with three DLC fighters, as well as one “premier” skin that you can use to transform Supergirl into Power Girl.

In this form, she has a new look, voice, and dialogue. A single gear shader pack–Defender–is also included with the Digital Deluxe version.

The Ultimate Edition, meanwhile, comes with nine DLC characters, three premier skins (one each for Supergirl, Flash, and Green Lantern), and two gear shader packs–Defender and Destroyer.

The synopsis for Injustice 2 is as follows:

Power up and build the ultimate version of your favorite DC legends in INJUSTICE 2.

With a massive selection of DC Super Heroes and Super-Villains, INJUSTICE 2 allows you to equip every iconic character with unique and powerful gear earned throughout the game.

Experience an unprecedented level of control over how your favorite characters look, how they fight, and how they develop across a huge variety of game modes.

This is your super Hero. Your Journey. Your Injustice. The ULTIMATE EDITION includes 9 DLC characters.

Transform Flash, Green Lantern, and Supergirl into alternative characters with new looks, voices and dialogue.

