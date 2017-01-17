Just a few days ago, Nintendo held a Nintendo Switch worldwide presentation which revealed new information about the upcoming Nintendo Switch system. Cutting straight to the chase it was announced that the system would be revealed worldwide on March 3rd with a price tag of $299.99. Just a few hours after the announcement, retailers including Gamestop, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and Amazon placed up pre-orders for both versions of the system (one featuring the black and grey joy-con and one with neon pink and blue) which ar now completely sold out everywhere.

2 million units doesn’t exactly seem like a lot, especially if you are releasing the system on a global scale. In the past, Nintendo has released the system in various countries to meet demand and it’s already showing especially with the system only seven weeks away from launch and we are already seeing tons of pre-orders for the system appearing on eBay for a pretty huge markup. It’s currently unknown when Nintendo plans on releasing more Switch systems are it’s initial release, it should be more plentiful than the NES Classic Edition which is still a bit hard to find out in the wild.

Nintendo has also revealed a lineup games that will be coming to the system at least for now. With E3 still five months away and the Switch already out it’s going to be an interesting year for Nintendo.