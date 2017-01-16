New Friday the 13th The Video Game trailer shows off Jason’s morph ability.

Friday the 13th the game, is coming out in Spring (Autumn if you live in Australia), so Gun Media is starting to dole out trailers at a steadier clip.

This latest one features Jason, the bad guy who wears the mask, as he attempts to murder innocent people in cold blood.

You see, in this asymmetrical multiplayer game, Jason will search and destroy up to seven other human players.

It’s a good concept, and this latest trailer is the best demonstration of it so far.

Just like in the movies Jason can only walk by all appearances, so it’s lucky he has a Morph ability, which allows him to ominously appear in the vicinity of his quarry without having to sprint like a lowly non-psychopathic human being.

Check out the trailer below.

As I mentioned, the multiplayer component of Friday the 13th is coming out in Spring, but the singleplayer won’t arrive until later in the year.

