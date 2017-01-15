Free Advance Screening Passes to xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE in Many United States Cities!

Free Advance Screening Passes to xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE in Many United States Cities!

For a chance to win passes, pick your city and time then click on the link!

LOS ANGELES – 1/18 @7:30PM

Regency Van Nuys Plant 16

7876 Van Nuys Blvd.

Van Nuys CA, 91402

Click HERE to claim your passes!

NEW YORK – 1/18 @7:30PM

AMC Loews 34th Street 14

312 W. 34th St.

New York NY, 10001

Click HERE to claim your passes!

MIAMI – 1/18 @7:30PM

Cobb Dolphin 19 & IMAX

11471 NW 12th Street

Miami FL, 33172

Click HERE to claim your passes!

CHICAGO – 1/18 @7:30PM

AMC Showplace Cicero 14

4779 W. Cermak Rd.

Cicero IL, 60804

Click HERE to claim your passes!

HOUSTON – 1/18 @7:30PM

Edwards Greenway Grand Palace Stadium 24 & RPX

3839 Weslayan

Houston TX, 77027

Click HERE to claim your passes!

DALLAS – 1/18 @7:30PM

AMC Valley View 16

13331 Preston Rd., Suite 2300

Dallas TX, 75240

Click HERE to claim your passes!

SAN JOSE – 1/18 @7:30PM

Century 20 Oakridge and XD

925 Blossom Hill Rd.

San Jose CA, 95123

Click HERE to claim your passes!

RELEASE DATE:

January 20, 2017

RATING:

PG-13

SYNOPSIS:

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, “xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE” will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.