THE MONSTER Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Acclaimed horror filmmaker Bryan Bertino (The Strangers) directs this chiling and tension-filled experience, in which a divorced mother (Zoe Kazan) and her headstrong daughter are stranded on a deserted country road on a stormy night. They try in vain to get help, and soon come to realize they are not alone-a terrifying evil is lurking in the surrounding woods, intent on never letting them leave.

Directed By: Bryan Bertino

Written By: Bryan Bertino

Starring: Zoe Kazon (Kathy), Ella Ballentine (Lizzy), Aaron Douglas (Jesse), Christine Ebadi (Leslie Williams), Marc Hickox (John Brooks), Scott Speedman (Roy), Chris Webb (Monster), and Meeko (Wolf)

Genre: Drama & Horror

Rating: R

Runtime: Approx. 91 Minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio

Video

1080P High Definition

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

16X9 Widescreen 2.40:1 Presentation

Subtitles: English SDH & Spanish

Special Features

Eyes in the Darkness Featurette

Trailers

My Thoughts

I give this film a B+.

This film wasn’t what I expected at all. Though you would think its a horror flick. It’s actually so much more. If you are looking for something super scary this film by no means is that but it does have an interesting “creature” for you to feast your eyes on that even caught my attention. The Monster looks like Alien (from the film with the same name) on the Cover but, it looks more like a long distant relative of Godzilla with a hint of Alien. I really loved the story. This film basically focused on the relationship between Mother and Daughter and how this incident with “The Monster” brought them closer together. It showed that there were actually loving moments between them in the past despite the personal problems that were present. The Mother, Kathy (played by Zoe Kazan) really loved her Daugther in the end. The actress that played the little girl, Lizzy (played by Ella Ballentine) did an exceptional job. Catch The Monster out on Blu-ray and Digital HD January 24, 2017.