THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Lighthouse keeper Tom Sherbourne (Michael Fassbender) and radiant, spirited Isabel (Alicia Vikander) live together in married bliss on a remote, rugged island off the coast of Australia. But their windswept world is turned upside down when Isabel learns that she’s unable to bear a child. On day, a drifting lifeboat washes ashore with a crying baby in it. The dilemma the couple now face will echo far beyond the island, engulfing and irrevocably impacting their world- and that of a fateful choice. Get swept away by this stunning film, complete with exclusive bonus extras that will pull you deeper in.

Directed By: Derek Cianfrance

Written By: Derek Cianfrance & M.L. Stedman

Starring: Michael Fassbender (Tom Sherbourne), Alicia Vikander (Isabel Graysmark), Rachel Weisz (Hannah Roennfeldt), Florence Clery (Lucy-Grace), Jack Thompson (Ralph Addicott), Thomas Unger (Bluey Smart), Jane Menelaus (Violet Graysmark), Garry McDonald (Bill Graysmark), Anthony Hayes (Sergeant Vernon Knuckey), and more.

Genre: Drama & Romance

Rating: PG-13

Runtime: Approx 133 Minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1

English 2.0 Descriptive Audio

Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Video

Codec: MPEG-4 AVC

Resolution: 1080p High Definition

Widescreen 2.40:1

Special Features

Bringing The Light To Life: Experience Cape Campbell, New Zealand, with the cast and crew, and discover how Director Derek Cianfrance’s directing style influenced the actors’ performances and accentuated the movie’s themes.

Lighthouse Keeper: Learn the history of the Cape Campbell Lighthouse and what a lighthouse keeper’s life was like during those early days

Audio Commentary

My Thoughts

I give this film a B.

YES, this is a chick flick! Its a beautiful, simple love story. A man finding love when he least expects it. The chemistry between Isabel and Tom (played by Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender) is amazing. You could see the instant attraction between the two when they first met. Isabel is simply stunning! Their life isn’t as perfect as it seems. They are unable to have children of their own. After two miscarriages, a boat carrying a baby and her dead father end up on their secluded island. You’ll have to watch the film to find out what happens. Catch The Light Between Oceans out on Blu-ray and Digital HD January 24, 2017!