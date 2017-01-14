THE LIGHT BETWEEN OCEANS Blu-ray Review
The Movie
Synopsis
Lighthouse keeper Tom Sherbourne (Michael Fassbender) and radiant, spirited Isabel (Alicia Vikander) live together in married bliss on a remote, rugged island off the coast of Australia. But their windswept world is turned upside down when Isabel learns that she’s unable to bear a child. On day, a drifting lifeboat washes ashore with a crying baby in it. The dilemma the couple now face will echo far beyond the island, engulfing and irrevocably impacting their world- and that of a fateful choice. Get swept away by this stunning film, complete with exclusive bonus extras that will pull you deeper in.
Directed By: Derek Cianfrance
Written By: Derek Cianfrance & M.L. Stedman
Starring: Michael Fassbender (Tom Sherbourne), Alicia Vikander (Isabel Graysmark), Rachel Weisz (Hannah Roennfeldt), Florence Clery (Lucy-Grace), Jack Thompson (Ralph Addicott), Thomas Unger (Bluey Smart), Jane Menelaus (Violet Graysmark), Garry McDonald (Bill Graysmark), Anthony Hayes (Sergeant Vernon Knuckey), and more.
Genre: Drama & Romance
Rating: PG-13
Runtime: Approx 133 Minutes
Blu-ray Details
Audio
- English: DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1
- English 2.0 Descriptive Audio
- Spanish & French 5.1 Dolby Digital Language Tracks
- Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French
Video
- Codec: MPEG-4 AVC
- Resolution: 1080p High Definition
- Widescreen 2.40:1
Special Features
- Bringing The Light To Life: Experience Cape Campbell, New Zealand, with the cast and crew, and discover how Director Derek Cianfrance’s directing style influenced the actors’ performances and accentuated the movie’s themes.
- Lighthouse Keeper: Learn the history of the Cape Campbell Lighthouse and what a lighthouse keeper’s life was like during those early days
- Audio Commentary
My Thoughts
I give this film a B.
YES, this is a chick flick! Its a beautiful, simple love story. A man finding love when he least expects it. The chemistry between Isabel and Tom (played by Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender) is amazing. You could see the instant attraction between the two when they first met. Isabel is simply stunning! Their life isn’t as perfect as it seems. They are unable to have children of their own. After two miscarriages, a boat carrying a baby and her dead father end up on their secluded island. You’ll have to watch the film to find out what happens. Catch The Light Between Oceans out on Blu-ray and Digital HD January 24, 2017!