PINOCCHIO Blu-ray Review

The Movie

Synopsis

Now a apart of the celebrated Walt Disney Signature Collection, the timeless story of Pinocchio inspires a new generation with its masterful animation, award-winning music, unforgettable characters, and new behind-the-scenes bonus extras!

With his faithful friend Jiminy Cricket by his side, Pinocchio embarks on fantastic adventures that test his bravery, loyalty, and honesty until he triumphs in his quest for his heart’s desire: to become a real boy.

Directed By: Norman Ferguson, T. Hee, Wilfred Jackson, Jack Kinney , Hamilton Luske, Bill Roberts, and Ben Sharpsteen

Written By: Carlo Collodi, Ted Sears , Otto Englander, Webb Smith, William Cottrell, Joseph Sabo, Erdman Penner, Aurelius Battaglia, and Bill Peet

Starring: Mel Blanc (Figaro, Donkeys, Marionette Soldiers & Gideon (hiccup)), Don Brodie (Carnival Barkers), Walter Catlett (J. Worthington Foulfellow), Marion Darlington (Birds), Frankie Darro (Lampwick), Cliff Edwards (Jiminy Cricket), Dickie Jones (Pinocchio/Alexander), Charles Judels (Stromboli/The Coachman), Clarence Nash (Roughhouse Statue/Donkeys), Patricia Page (Marionettes), Christian Rub (Geppetto), Evelyn Venable (The Blue Fairy), and more.

Genre: Animation, Comedy, & Family

Rating: G

Runtime: Approx. 88 Minutes

Blu-ray Details

Audio

English 7.1 DTS-HDMA

French 71. DTS-HDMA

Spanish 5.1 Dolby Digital

Video

1080p High Definition Full Screen (1.33:1)

Subtitles: English SDH, Spanish, & French

Special Features

The Pinocchio Project- When You Wish Upon A Star

Walt’s Story Meetings: Pleasure Island

In Walt’s Words- Pinocchio

Oswald The Lucky Rabbit in Poor Papa

Classic Bonus Content

Song Selection

Audio Commentary

Info

My Thoughts

I give this film an A.

It was an honor to review this classic. The film was originally release in 1940. I loved how animated films where made back them. A different experience from the films today. Its what I grew up with and I prefer the older films from the newer ones. I absolutely love this film. A great story with a great message. I hate to say this but my favorite character is the cat, Figaro. I absolutely love cats and always love seeing them on screen. Definitely a film you would want to watch with the entire family. I love the fact that this blu-ray is packed with bonus features. It was cool and surreal to see Walt Disney himself talking about the film. Don’t miss out. Bring back your childhood and make new memories with your family and friends. Catch Pinocchio out on Blu-ray, DVD, & Digital HD January 31, 2017!