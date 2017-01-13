Here we are again Star Wars fans, there has been a slew of cool Star Wars related news this week ranging from museums, conventions to movies. Take solace in knowing there weren’t any Bothans that lost their lives bringing us this information…

Here’s what we’ll be covering this week. Star Wars Celebration Orlando, are you going? Not only will this be the biggest and best Star Wars convention in recent years but the venerable 501st Legion is planning one heck of bash on Saturday night during the convention weekend. Dare we say this party would be worth the trip to Orlando alone. On the theme park side of things, Walt Disney World will be getting in on the Celebration Orlando fun with a special ticketed event at Disney’s Hollywood Studios starting April 14. Star Wars Celebration Orlando is quickly building up to be the fan event of the decade! A permanent home has finally been selected for George Lucas’ much talked about museum of “narrative art”. We’ll give you all the details about the modern and exquisite new Southern California museum. We have a new cast member CONFIRMED for the upcoming stand alone Han Solo movie coming in 2018. I think we can all agree the casting will fit in quite well. In Star Wars Episode VIII news, director Rian Johnson gives us a little insight where Ep VIII will start off when the movie hits theaters this December. Finally, we’ll close it out with Star Wars comic books that were released this week.

Star Wars Celebration Orlando is shaping up to be the biggest Star Wars fan event in the world, and to add to this massive fan “celebration” the 501st Legion has planned a party like no other. Just in case you were unaware of who the 501st Legion are, they are the worlds premiere all-volunteer organization who seek to promote an interest in Star Wars by building and wearing quality costumes and contributing their time to local community and charity work. With all the hard work this group does, you can bet these fine folks know how to throw a Star Wars party. This year during the Star Wars Celebration event in Orlando, the 501st Legion has organized “Showdown At The Cantina”. Showdown At The Cantina is a party celebrating the groups 20th anniversary which will allow guests to walk the streets of Mos Eisley and enter the Cantina for a party like none other. Guests can come dressed in their best scum and villainy attire, and be entertained by the sites and sounds that can only be found in this wretched hive. Your evening will include celebrity guest appearances, dancing to tunes spun by a live DJ, exclusive gifts and awesome prizes, themed drink menu and collectible cups and an immersive Mos Eisley Cantina experience.

And the evening’s highlight: a private performance by 501st Legion honorary member… WAIT! We can’t tell you who the featured performer is here, but if you click on this link, you’ll see who will be performing and believe me, it is well worth the mere $100 a ticket. The event will be at the Hyatt Regency Hotel Orlando which is connected to the convention center. Even with the larger venue, tickets WILL sell out, so order yours today!

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2017

Time: 8:00 PM – 2:00 AM

Location: Hyatt Regency – 9801 International Drive, Orlando FL 32819

Ages: 18+

Get your tickets ASAP!

Walt Disney World’s Hollywood Studios theme park is getting in on the Star Wars Celebration fun by bringing us “Star Wars Galactic Nights” This special ticketed event kicks off Friday April 14th from 7:00 pm to 12:00 am. The park will be transformed into a Star Wars lovers dream with so many fan interactive activities and photo opportunities it’ll leave your head spinning. If you’re interested in attending this very special event click here and get your tickets now!

On Tuesday it was officially announced the George Lucas museum of “narrative art” would plant it’s roots in Exposition Park, right in the heart of Los Angeles California. Exposition Park is within walking distance of USC where Lucas honed his film making skills and provides an excellent setting for an art museum. Lucas’ personal collection of art will be housed in a $1 billion structure designed by Ma Yansong of MAD Architects. The goal of the museum is to blur the lines between high art and popular art which is being described as a “barrier free museum” The museum will also hold lectures, classes, workshops and daily film screenings. The museum is scheduled to open in 2020. Visit the website right here for more information.

CONFIRMED! Woody Harrelson is joining the cast of the Lucasfilm’s stand alone Han Solo movie. Mr Harrelson provided a little insight into his character while doing a live Q&A with Mashable on Facebook live. Woody is quoted as saying “I’m a mentor to Han but I’m also a bit of a criminal. I don’t think I should say much more than that because the Force is not allowing me.” Take a look at the full interview below.



Star Wars Episode VIII director Rian Johnson recently spoke with USA Today regarding some plot points in his upcoming movie. Here’s what Rian had to say

“I don’t want to skip ahead two years. I want to see the very next moment of what happens.” How Rey and Luke relate to each other is the key relationship in Episode VIII, and Johnson says “a large part of the movie” will be spent addressing why Luke’s there and what he’ll do next. Like Luke, Rey has been pulled into a bigger world by connecting with the Force, “but part of what’s she’s dealing with is the realization that she has this power and this gift,” Johnson adds. “She’s taking her first step to coming to terms with this thing inside her that she never knew was there and is just starting to reveal its potential.”

We will continue to patiently wait for the December release of Star Wars Episode VIII!

This weeks comic book release is Poe Dameron issue #10. It’s almost hard to believes we’re in issue #10 already. Here’s Marvel synopsis for Poe Dameron issue #10. “Poe and Threepio’s covert mission comes to an end! Can they escape with their informant intact? Or will Terex’s past come back to haunt them? Poe Dameron issue #10 is written by Charles Soule pencilled by Phil Noto and cover Artist: Phil Noto.

That wraps it up for this week, tell us what you think about anything we covered or might have missed, we’ll see you next week.

