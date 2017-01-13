Are you looking for a fun, action packed, good cop movie? Well, you are in luck because Jaime Foxx and Michelle Monaghan star in Sleepless (in theaters now) and it delivers the goods.

We had a chance to to interview both Jaime Foxx and Michelle Monaghan about the experience of being in the film and here’s how it went.

Louis Love Question for Michelle Monaghan: How was it playing around in the casino in Vegas after hours and stuff like that?

Michelle Monaghan: It was awesome. However, we were not in Vegas.

We actually shot on a soundstage in Atlanta. We built that whole casino and it was massive and it was really cool. We couldn’t actually find a casino, obviously in Vegas, that would allow us to take over. I mean, we couldn’t possibly pay them enough money for the people who’s really go there. So we built it and we had several hundred extras per day and it just felt like casino the whole time, of course. The way that it was lit. We did shoot a few days, on the Vegas strip.

Louis Love Question for Jaime Foxx: I got kind of a throwback 80s vibe from the film. “Cops and robbers.” Was that done on purpose?

Jaime Foxx: You’d probably have to ask the director more about it, but I even looking at it, I got that feeling as well. It was sort of the simplicity of it … I don’t know, I was saying this earlier, it was sort of like falling into an episode of ‘Kojack.’ Do you remember how things are already going, things are already moving and there was a certain simplicity in the car chase scene.

There was that … it’s a little bit different than the modern day films that you watch now where you know a lot of cutaways to show you the scenes. You’re right on that aspect.

You can listen to the Q&A below.

Sleepless in theaters January 13th

Synopsis: SLEEPLESS stars Jamie Foxx (Django Unchained, White House Down) as undercover Las Vegas police officer Vincent Downs, who is caught in a high stakes web of corrupt cops and the mob-controlled casino underground. When a heist goes wrong, a crew of homicidal gangsters kidnaps Downs’ teenage son. In one sleepless night he will have to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice.