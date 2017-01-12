XXX: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE- Guess Who’s Back?

X takes care of its own, Ice Cube is back!

The third explosive chapter of the blockbuster franchise that redefined the spy thriller finds extreme athlete turned government operative Xander Cage (Vin Diesel) coming out of self-imposed exile and on a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang and his team in a race to recover a sinister and seemingly unstoppable weapon known as Pandora’s Box. Recruiting an all-new group of thrill-seeking cohorts, Xander finds himself enmeshed in a deadly conspiracy that points to collusion at the highest levels of world governments. Packed with the series’ signature deadpan wit and bad-ass attitude, xXx: RETURN OF XANDER CAGE will raise the bar on extreme action with some of the most mind-blowing stunts to ever be caught on film.

Directed By: DJ Caruso

Written By: F. Scott Frazier & Rich Wilkes

Executive Producers: Vince Tontino, Scott Hemming, Ric Kidney, Gloria Borders, & Zach Roth

Producers: Joe Roth, Jeff Kirschenbaum, Vin Diesel, & Samantha Vincent

Starring: Vin Diesel (Xander Cage), Donnie Yen (Xiang), Deepika Padukone (Serena Unger), Toni Collette (Jane Marke), Ruby Rose (Adele Wolff), Nina Dobrev (Becky Clearidge), Tony Jaa (Talon), Kris Wu (Nicks), Michael Bisping, Rory McCann (Tennyson Torch), Nicky Jam (Lazarus), Neymar Jr. (Neymar), Samuel L. Jackson (Augustus Gibbons) and more.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage is set to release in theaters January 20th.

#xXxTheMovie