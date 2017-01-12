New K95 RGB Keyboard by Corsair Release Date, Details & More Here.

CES 2017:

Corsair®, a world leader in enthusiast memory, PC components and high-performance gaming hardware announced at CES 2017 last weekend the new flagship mechanical gaming keyboard, the K95 RGB Platinum.

Building on the phenomenal success of CORSAIR mechanical keyboards, the new K95 RGB Platinum combines a trademark CORSAIR anodized aluminum frame with the very latest in premium keyboard technologies to redefine what gamers can expect from a high-end keyboard.

Built to last, the stylish aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame of the K95 RGB Platinum will withstand a lifetime of gaming and, as with all CORSAIR mechanical keyboards, uses only Cherry MX key switches.

Trusted for decades to deliver proven accuracy and reliability, Cherry switches remain the industry standard for mechanical keyboards and with K95 RGB Platinum, owners can choose between the high-speed, low-travel Cherry MX RGB Speed switch, or the tactile feedback of Cherry MX RGB Brown.

With the addition of hardware playback and 8MB of onboard memory, the K95 RGB Platinum allows gamers to save not just custom key assignments and macros to memory, but complex, multi-layer reactive lighting profiles, so you can game without the need for external software.

Set up profiles and custom key assignments for three onboard profiles in CORSAIR Utility Engine (CUE), save them to memory, and then use the K95 RGB Platinum with all your custom lighting and key controls on any system.

What’s more, The K95 RGB Platinum boasts six dedicated macro keys, specially textured so you can easily find them at the crucial moment and contoured so to avoid accidentally pressing them.

Since CORSAIR first debuted per-key RGB lighting at CES 2014, the technology has become synonymous with CORSAIR keyboards, exciting gamers with the ability to customize their setup with vibrant colors and amazing effects.

With its new LightEdge, the K95 RGB Platinum takes RGB lighting to the next level.

In addition to per-key RGB lighting configurable in CUE, LightEdge offers a dedicated 19-zone light bar, able to be lit in conjunction with, or completely separately from, the rest of the keyboard.

Illuminate LightEdge with a solid color, rippling RGB waves, or a menacing visor of light – it’s all part of how you make the K95 RGB Platinum your own.

The K95 RGB Platinum is also loaded with extras to help you get the most from your games.

A detachable dual-sided soft-touch wrist rest provides textured or smooth comfort, while a dedicated USB pass-through port means a place to connect your CORSAIR mouse, headset or flash drive is always at hand.

Dedicated media and volume controls put playback of your music and videos at your fingertips, and with dedicated Windows key lock and brightness buttons, you can eliminate distractions in an instant.

CORSAIR also includes a set of FPS and MOBA textured keycaps, providing gamers enhanced grip and feel for the crucial keys in their favorite games.

K95 RGB Platinum Specifications

Aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum frame: Built to withstand a lifetime of gaming. Lightweight and rugged durability, necessary for a keyboard that’s going to see a lot of action.

8MB profile storage with hardware macro and lighting playback: Allow access for up to three stored profiles on the go, independent of external software.

Dynamic multicolor per key backlighting with LightEdge: Adjust each key’s color and illumination level in addition to 19-zones on the LightEdge light bar for sophisticated and dramatic animations and effects.

100% CHERRY RGB mechanical key switches: Unleash blistering speed with the 1.2mm actuation of CHERRY MX Speed mechanical keyswitches, or feel the tactile feedback of Cherry MX RGB Brown keyswitches.

Six programmable G-keys keys for in-game macros: Assign single keystrokes or complex multi-key combos to any of the six dedicated macro keys.

USB 2.0 pass-through port: Provides convenient access to an additional USB port for your mouse or headset.

Black or Gunmetal: Available in two distinctive anodized finishes, Black or Gunmetal. (Gunmetal initially only available in North America with Cherry MX Speed switch.)

Detachable, dual-sided soft-touch wrist rest: The comfort to enhance your gameplay during marathon gaming sessions. Choose between two different surfaces for optimal comfort.

Dedicated volume and multimedia controls: Control to adjust audio on the fly, without interrupting your game.

100% anti-ghosting with full key rollover: No matter how fast your in-game actions are, every keypress registers correctly.

Fully programmable with CUE: Intuitive and powerful Corsair Utility Engine (CUE) enables sophisticated macro programming and fast, fluid dynamic multicolor illumination.

Windows key lock mode: Stay focused and prevent accidental Windows and Context Menu key presses.

FPS and MOBA keycap sets: Textured and contoured keycaps provide maximum grip and enhanced feel.

CORSAIR at CES 2017

CORSAIR also launched several new gaming peripherals and technologies at CES 2017, including HX and TX-M series PSUs, Bulldog 2.0 and the SCIMITAR PRO RGB gaming mouse.

To check out all the CORSAIR CES 2017 launches, please visit:

http://www.corsair.com/ces2017

Media and industry guests can see all these new products first hand at the CORSAIR press suite, located at the Palazzo resort hotel & casino suite 49 902. Contact the CORSAIR public relations team for more information.

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

The K95 RGB Platinum is now available for $200 from the CORSAIR website and will be made available through authorized retailers later this month.

The kK95 RGB will also be backed by a two-year warranty and the CORSAIR worldwide customer support network.